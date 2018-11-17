Share:

CHAMAN:- In a bid to expand cricket to all the corners of the country, Pakistan has introduced its first ever AstroTurf cricket stadium here Friday. The stadium was inaugurated by Commander Southern Command Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa. The commander opened the stadium by playing a shot before officially handing it over to Cricket Association. Later on, a friendly match was played between the local sides, as Chaman XI took on Qilla Abdullah XI. “Peace is visible everywhere. Wherever we go, people ask for good educational institutes and roads,” said Lt Gen Bajwa while addressing the inauguration ceremony.