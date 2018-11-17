Share:

LAHORE: The Businessmen Panel (BMP) has nominated former Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Alauddin Marri as presidential candidate for the upcoming polls of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI). It also named Adnan Butt from Lahore Chamber for the slot of Vice President Punjab (Chambers Class), and Muhammad Shoaib Khan will be the VP Candidate for Capital Area for the upcoming polls of the FPCCI which will be held on December 28 at Federation House Karachi. These announcement was made by Chairman BMP, Mian Anjum Nisar in a large gathering of the business community in a local hotel and said FPCCI elections is on way and this year we have nominated a strong candidature for the top slot for Federation so that grievances of the Balochistan business community may be equally well-taken care after winning the elections. He said it is unfortunate today, FPCCI has regrettably distanced itself from its national duty of projecting Pakistan’s potential at international trade, investment, and economic events.

The apex trade bodies used promote economic diplomacy and it has become a global trend to utilise the strength and capacity of such private sector representative bodies for economic and political diplomacy.