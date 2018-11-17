Share:

Lahore - The bourse closed its week on a positive note as benchmark KSE-100 index closed 232 points higher at 41,661 levels. PSX made an intraday high of +376 points in today's trading session.

On the news front, the country's current account posted a $4.8 billion deficit during the first four months of FY19 mainly due to higher import bill and slow foreign inflows. The cement sector continued to attract investor's interest on back of the news that the economic coordination committee (ECC) has given a free reign to cement industry barons and allowed them to increase prices, which will provide them an additional income of billions of rupees.

Mixed sentiments were witnessed as CHCC (+5 percent), LUCK (+1.91 percent) and PIOC (+1.39 percent) closed in the green whereas FCCL (-1.28 percent), MLCF (-1 percent) and DGKC (-0.21 percent) closed in the red zone. Crude oil prices recovered from the recent low in the international market, trading above $57.25/bbl where POL (+3.21 percent) and OGDC (+1.65 percent) closed in the green trajectory.

Moving forward, experts expect investor's sentiment to remain positive and recommend investors to wait for further economic developments on PM's next visit to UAE and Malaysia next week.