Share:

DG Khan-On his maiden visit, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday inaugurated the 359 bed new incomplete block of Teaching Hospital. So far, Rs4.5 billion have been spent on this centrally air-conditional block, which was scheduled to be completed by April last but could not be completed even yet.

The extension blocks consist of Cardiology, Nephrology and Dialysis departments on ground floor, whereas on first floor, the hospital houses Neorosurgery, Burn Unit, Plastic Surgery, Operation Theatres and CSSD units.

The situation can be gauged from the fact that a total of 480 vacant post including 42 doctors, 136 nurses and other paramedical staff are yet to be filled.

The hospital is already facing shortage of medical staff and with the functioning of new blocks, it will become hard to provide quality healthcare to the public.

When newly-posted MS Dr Shahid Saleem was approach for comment, he avoided sharing any details. He, however, said it will take time to start services in the new block. According to officials sources, electricity and water are being provided to the blocks under a temporary arrangements and there is no permanent system yet.

The sources pointed out that the Punjab CM should have announced a children hospital including its funding and early completion.

They said the inauguration of incomplete projects will serve no purpose of the public of this backward area and Usman Buzar should announce and execute projects according to needs of the area.