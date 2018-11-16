Share:

LOS ANGELES-Carrie Underwood is expecting a baby boy. The 35-year-old singer revealed the sex of her unborn baby at the Country Music Association Awards at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, after her co-host Brad Paisley joked that he would reveal her little one’s gender, like he did at the ceremony in 2014.

He said: ‘’Remember last time when I accidentally revealed the gender of your baby?’’

Carrie replied: ‘’I mean, who could ever forget #Bradblewit?’’

Brad then joked that Carrie’s husband Mike Fisher - with whom she has three-year-old son Isaiah - may not be the father of her unborn baby.

He said: ‘’Tonight we’re going to reveal something even more exciting.

‘’Who the father is ... Mike we’re all rooting for you buddy. What’s your gut feeling? Seriously, Carrie give me a little baby hint. Johnny or June? Keith or Nicole? Garth or Trisha? Tim or Faith? George or Tammy? Waylon or Willie?’’

Carrie then replied: ‘’Oh my gosh, Willie! It’s a Willie!’’

Following the announcement, Carrie put on a stunning performance of her hit ‘Love Wins’ at the ceremony.

She was accompanied by a choir who made heart signs with her hands during the final moments of the song.

Carrie recently admitted her second pregnancy is ‘’harder’’ than the first time around.

She said: ‘’It’s definitely different than the first time. When they say every pregnancy is different, it really is. Just different symptoms.

‘’I feel like this one is just a little harder on my body for some reason. But it’s been really good.’’

Carrie and Mike have picked out a name for their little one, but are keeping the moniker under wraps for now.

She said: ‘’We have picked out a name, but we’re keeping that to ourselves right now.’’