Share:

islamabad - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has failed to initiate several major projects that it had planned two years back for the capital city, the record suggests. In the start of year 2017, the Authority had planned over 60 projects to be launched in the capital in near future but could hardly launch any of the projects so far. The projects include interchanges, overpasses and underpasses at different avenues and roads with a cost of millions of rupees. However, there was no progress in this regard despite the lapse of two years, according to the information available with this scribe. The “Future Planned Projects” posted on the list of development schemes for the city in January 2017 included overpasses on Nazim-ud-Din Road and Fazal-ul-Haq Road over Faisal Avenue (700m); underpass at the Shakarparian Intersection on Islamabad Highway; interchange at intersection of 9th Avenue and Jinnah Avenue; interchange at I.J.P Road and 9th Avenue; interchange at Peshawar Morr on Kashmir Highway; interchange on Kashmir highway/7th Avenue link; and interchange at Koral Chowk on Islamabad Express way.

The CDA’s Development Working Party could not give a final go-ahead to the much delayed project on the 7th Avenue despite a meeting in the first week of November.

The project was aimed at easing traffic on the intersection near Aabpara. The DWP deferred the issue for its next meeting after raising objections to the design of the project. This is one of the examples of how the projects are getting delayed at the Authority. It is pertinent to mention here that the interchange was announced in 2008, and CDA has since then made halfhearted attempts to begin the project.

The other planned projects which could not be initiated included the expansion of Islamabad Highway from Karal chowk to GT road; dualization of SR East and North in sector E-11 (274m); construction of 11th Avenue; rehabilitation and Dualization of SR (West) F-11 (85m); infrastructural development works for newly-allotted institutional plots in sector H-8/1, Islamabad (93m); pedestrian bridges at various location on Avenues (150m); construction of SR (West) sector E -11; construction of offices for Chairman Standing committees (2bn); construction of CDA Head Quarter Building, G-8 (9bn); construction of Admin Block Parliament House (975m); construction of slaughter house (104m); construction of security/miscellaneous works for ICT near K-block Pak Secretariat (140m); construction of AGPR flats (60m); rehabilitation of service road North, Blue area; development of alternate route to Pirsohawa from Bari Imam side; construction of bridge in I&T center sector G-10/4; dualization of SR (West) G-10/2 (Left over portion); dualization of Garden Avenue; construction of Margalla Avenue from GT Road to D-12; construction of underpass on Faisal Avenue in between sectors G-7 & G-8, Islamabad (420m); construction of underpass on Faisal Avenue between Sectors F-7/F-8, Islamabad (460m), construction of overhead pedestrian bridges at various locations in Islamabad (400m) and other projects as well.

According to the sources in the Engineering Wing of the Authority, the projects could not be initiated due to shortage of funds.

They said the said projects were planned for the capital city some two years back but lack of funds remains the major reason for their failure.

They said that the Authority is yet to complete several projects it had started in the beginning of year 2017.