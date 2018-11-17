Share:

islamabad - In the second incident, in less than 20 days time, an officer of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) went missing from Islamabad under mysterious circumstances on Thursday.

Islamabad police have started searching for Capital Development Authority’s Deputy Director Ayaz Khan, after his brother-in-law filed an application with Aabpara police station saying that Khan had ‘gone missing’.

Ayaz’ brother-in-law, Hassan son of Sher Afzal, a resident of Peshawar filed the complaint saying that the CDA officer had left home in sector G-13 here for his office in Islamabad’s sector G-6 on Thursday but did not return home. According to the application, Khan was in contact with his wife until 8pm that day and told her wife that he will be home shortly but he never returned. After 8pm, according to the application, the family lost contact with Khan as both of his numbers later went off. The family members however, spotted his car in the sector G-6 Capital Development Authority’s office.

The car was parked in the building’s compound, according to the application. Khan’s brother-in-law has appealed to the police to help the family in finding the officer. The police have registered a First Information Report under section 365 of the PPC and further probe is underway. The police said that they have started searching for the missing officer. According to the family sources, marriage ceremony of Ayaz’s daughter had been scheduled for today (Saturday).

Wife of the officer, Zeba told the police that her husband had left the office at around 4pm on Thursday for his home in sector G-13 but he never returned.

The story took another turn as later in the evening, a video message of the missing CDA officer started circulating on social media in which the officer Muhammad Ayaz Khan Mehsud urged his friends, the nation and particularly Pashtoons to stay calm as he was safe and sound. He said that he was in D I Khan with his relatives and that he had lost his mobile phones and so could not inform his family.

He appealed to the public not to highlight the issue. However, when contacted, Aabpara police said that they have also seen a video on social media in which a person purportedly Ayaz Khan Mehsud is seen giving a message to his friends, family and well wishers saying that he is safe and sound and in D I Khan with his relatives.

The officials who spoke with The Nation on condition of anonymity, when questioned if they have established contact with the officer or have taken him into custody, replied in the negative and added so far that they have no other information about the officer besides the information given in the video message.

On October 26, a KPK police officer, SP Tahir Dawar was abducted from Islamabad and a few days back, his dead body was found in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province.