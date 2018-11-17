Share:

SUKKUR - Sindh CM inspection team assistant Syed Waqar Mehdi visit Sukkur and carried out inspections of various development schemes and also held a meeting with the officials of various government department on Friday.

He chaired the meeting of officials of various government department including buildings, roads, health, education and works and services department at circuit house Sukkur.

The engineer of building department said that the works of 98 schemes were continued at the cost of Rs847.577 million while works of 311 schemes of roads department were continued at the cost of Rs47.32 million.

The engineer of the education works department said that the works of 77 schemes at the cost of Rs1682 million were underway in Sukkur district under the education works.

He directed for completion of ongoing development schemes on time, adding that the works of schemes may be inspected regularly to ensue the standard of work and problems if any may be resolved on priority basis.

He said that the development schemes were being inspected under the directives of the chief minister in order to know that how much benefit were being giving to the people from the development schemes approved by the Sindh government for welfare of people.

He directed for special care of the cross ventilation system and construction, adding that the community board may be made to bring betterment in atmosphere of education in the institutions with cooperation of people.

He made it clear that there would be no compromised on the principles and those found responsible for use of substandard material and delay in completing the work would not be spared.

During Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College Sukkur visit, the principal while briefing told the assistant that in the medical college there 200 flats for the employees of college while 90 rooms for female and 90 rooms for male students.

He expressed his resentment over making unaffected security arrangements of the girls’ hostel as well as serving substandard eatable items to the students of medical college and directed the principal for making foolproof security arrangements of the girl’s hostel and for beautiful look of the college.

He took serious notice when saw seepage of water in the girl’s hostel in the period of nine months and expressed his anger over the project director and directed him to carry out the repairing work for stoppage of seepage as in this regard no slackness or negligence would be acceptable.

Later, he visited ADB Law College Sukkur where he inspected ongoing construction work of the college building.

Talking on the occasion, he said that the institute of the Law College Sukkur was of very important and historic because it was inaugurated by great peoples’ leader late Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and directed from provision of all required facilities to the college so that students of the college could serve the nation.

On this occasion, while giving briefing to the assistant the principal of ADB Law College Sukkur told that an amount of Rs98.524 million were approved for the building of the law college out of which Rs24 million have been released through which 50 percent work of the college has been completed.