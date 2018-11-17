Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that all resources will be utilised to provide for the beeterment of students In his message on the eve of International Day of Students, the CM said: “Providing latest educational facilities to students is being ensured in the new Pakistan. “Students’ community plays an important role in achieving national development goals. Students also help project the national soft image,” he added. He expressed the satisfaction that Pakistani students are brining laurels home with their talent and performance. He reiterated that encouragement of intelligent students will be continued by the government as provision of best educational facilities to the students is the responsibility of the State. Provision of best educational facilities to the students, so that their future could be secured, is a part of governmental agenda, the Chief Minister concluded.