Lahore (PR): The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has initiated campaign against the users of gas compressors.

Every year in winters, excessive use of geysers and heaters creates huge demand-supply gap. In this situation some consumers use gas compressors which is not only a potential threat to their lives but also results in significant reduction of gas pressure in the houses.

To counter the situation, the SNGPL has announced campaign against the use of gas compressors hence gas connection of consumers using compressors will be disconnected for a period of three months, SNGPL officials said. The consumer will also have to pay reconnection charges and fine at the end of three-month period for restoration of gas connection, they added. The SNGPL has also started advertising campaign to inform consumers about the campaign against use of compressors.