LOS ANGELES:- Eva Longoria Bastón will direct Kerry Washington in ‘24-7’. The ‘Desperate Housewives’ star is set to make her feature directorial debut in the Universal workplace comedy, whilst also producing and acting alongside the ‘Scandal’ actress. The 43-year-old actress has teamed up with Paul Feig and Jessie Henderson, who will produce the feature under FeigCo Entertainment whilst Longoria Bastón and Washington will produce under their respective UnbeliEVAble Entertainment and Simpson Street.