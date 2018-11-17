Share:

LAHORE - The first round of Descon annual sports gala was organised here at Descon Headquarters located at Ferozpur Road in which men and women working in the office throughout the year have took active part in healthy sports activities. In the first round of sports gala, badminton, table tennis, chess, carom and other sporting events were conducted. Chief organiser of the gala Fahim Mukhtar Butt said that for the last 10 years, the annual sports gala is being organised for company employees, in which all the employees get opportunities to enjoy healthy sporting activities. The participants, while sharing their views, said: “Sports is an entertainment and healthy activity. After working throughout the year, such activities help refresh the employees. We enjoyed it a lot and want it to be held twice a year.” The top performers of the annual sports gala will be rewarded by the company.–Staff Reporter