NOORPUR THAL-MNA Malik Ehsanullah Tiwana said that reform agenda of the PTI govt was people friendly, and accomplishing this agenda was the ruling party's mission. Addressing a public gathering here, he said that accomplishment of the government's reform agenda would help improve institutional performance and provide relief to people. He said the PTI govt had issued instructions to improve organisational capacity of the public sector departments. Malik Ehsan reiterated that sustainable development would be extended to backward and remote areas. He said the PTI govt was formulating durable policies for public welfare, and added that health, education, and clean drinking water were the fundamental rights of every citizen.

Smog awareness walk

The Social Welfare Department of Khushab district organised a smog awareness walk here the other day. Social Welfare Deputy Director Malik Imtiaz Ahmad Mangat, Social Welfare Officer Huma Aziz Raja, Social Workers, and a large number of social welfare officials participated in the walk. Speaking on the occasion, Malik Imtiaz Ahmed Mangat, Huma Aziz Raja, and other speakers advised the public to use pollution preventive masks to save themselves from different ailments. They particularly advised the bike riders to wear goggles and helmets to save themselves from ill effects of smog. They also urged them to take measures to avoid dengue and influenza.