ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Gymkhana defeated Islamabad Greeners by massive 233 runs in the NBP-ICA Super Cricket Championship Friday. Khurram hit 101-ball 183 including 34 boundaries and Awais Khan scored 111 off 102 balls with 12 fours and 4 sixes. Greeners were all out for 118. Hashim Malik took 5 for 21. Last wicket 93-run partnership helped Capital Gymkhana to register 1-wicket win over All Youngsters. All Youngsters made 193-9 with M Manzoor hitting 53. Saleem Khan took 4 for 49. Capital Gym reached target in 34.5 overs for loss of 9 wickets. Noor Ahmed (58) and Osama Safdar (44) remained unbeaten. Helped by 110 by Asad Ali Kazmi, Quaid-e-Azam Club defeated Muslim Club by 153 runs. Quaid-e-Azam Club were all out for 242 in 31.5 overs. In chase, Muslim Club were all out for 89.–Staff Reporter