Share:

Honour killing is an act of violence, especially murder, which is done to the female genders by the male individuals of the family because of various developed case and It is not only women who suffer and not only matters of love and marriage that lead to such killings but refusing to enter into an arranged marriage, being the victim of a sexual assault, or committing adultery.

It is very clear that not only Islamic society but, different societies in India are increasingly facing the problem of honor killing. Some certain studies show that around 1,000 women are killed annually in Pakistan in so-called ‘honour killings’ for allegedly violating social norms and marriages and some honour cases remain unreported. Honour killing is common all over the world ,especially in third world countries like India, Bangladesh and Pakistan where brutal men keep themselves away from the harassment and punishments, while women have to struggle for justice and their rights.

ZEESHAN NASIR,

Turbat, November 2.