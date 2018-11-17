Share:

Lahore : The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan has announced the result of Certificate in Accounting and Finance (CAF) Examinations held in September 2018. As many as 1046 candidates passed CAF Examination whereas 7401 have obtained permanent credit. The ICAP has also awarded Gold Medal and Merit Certificate to different students. According to a press release, Alveena Sehar has been awarded ICAP Gold Medal (Ameena Khatib Foundation) for her outstanding performance in Financial Accounting and Reporting-II while Muhammad Haseeb Imran was awarded ICAP Kasbati Memorial Gold Medal for his outstanding performance in CAF Examination. Merit Certificates were also given for outstanding performance in various fields to different students including Haiqa Patel, Muhammad Shayan Siddiqui, Muhammad Shahbaz, Mishaal Laiq, Syed Muhammad Saad Bin Arshad, Muhammad Ahsan Ashfaq, Yaseen and Muhammad Haseeb Imran.