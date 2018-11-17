Share:

ISLAMABAD - Leader of the House in the Senate Senator Syed Shibli Faraz on Friday stressed the need for sustainability of programmes during a meeting with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation here.

“Pakistan has been the beneficiary of 19 programmes in the last 20 years and every time the support system has been removed Pakistan falls back into the vicious circle of debt,” he said.

A delegation from the IMF met with the Leader of the House Senator Syed Shibli Faraz to exchange views over the terms and conditions of financial assistance to be extended by the IMF to Pakistan, said a Press release issued.

Leader of the House said that there were two major issues that Pakistan faced namely security and energy. He asserted that if these two issues were resolved, nothing can stop this country from progressing. He said that increasing tariffs is not the solution to the problem unless underlying issues are addressed.

Former Minister of Finance, Punjab and sitting Member of National Assembly (MNA) Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, was also present. Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha stressed the need for a Charter of Economy where long term structural issues can be addressed.

She said that there was a need for continuity, understanding and difficult issues to be undertaken irrespective of political associations.

She said that Pakistan agreed that structural reforms were needed to move forward, however, IMF should ensure that these structural reforms have a human face.

Chief of Mission, Harald Finger emphasised the need for difficult economic reforms.

He however, asserted the need for national consensus for the programme to succeed and to build a strong Pakistan.

The delegation included IMF Mission Chief, Harald Finger, Resident Representative Pakistan, Teresa Daban Sanchez and Deputy Director Taline Koranchelian, Director Middle East Technical Assistance Center.