Kerala - Indian police mounted a major security operation Friday to prevent hardliners blocking women from entering one of Hinduism’s holiest shrines despite a court order. In September India’s top court ruled that women of all ages could pray at the Sabarimala temple in the southern state of Kerala, the latest in a series of defeats for traditionalists.

But when Sabarimala, perched on top of a hill, re-opened for a few days twice in mid-October, hardliners prevented women from getting anywhere near, clashing with police and assaulting female journalists.

Police in riot gear had escorted two out of a handful of women wanting access to within 500 metres (yards) of the temple but were forced to turn around. Some 2,000 people were later arrested. The temple, reached via a long trek through a tiger reserve up a long mud path that devotees are meant to walk barefoot, opened again late Friday a day ahead of a two-month Hindu festive period. Among the several hundred thousand devotees who have registered online to visit between now and mid-January are 700 women.

This time Kerala’s communist government is determined to ensure there is no repeat of October’s ugly scenes.