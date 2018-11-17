Share:

Lahore (PR): The Punjab Board of Investment and Trade said relations between Pakistan and Indonesia are heading in the right direction and in coming days these relations would get a further boost.

Sohail Qadri, Director Policy and Research Punjab Board of Investment and Trade, expressed these views while addressing a business conference organized by the Indonesian Embassy in collaboration with Apical Group. Mr Sohail Qadri stressed a need to balance the trade between the two countries. He further highlighted the investment opportunities for Indonesian companies in different sectors in Punjab, Pakistan.

The Indonesia Ambassador informed PBIT that Indonesia has added 20 new items on preferential tariffs from Pakistan under the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between Pakistan and Indonesia to address the trade gap issue. The new tariffs will be applicable from January 2019. The conference was attended by leading edible oil market players, industrialists, academia, agriculturists and eminent businessmen.