KARACHI - The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has termed anti-encroachment operation in and around Empress Market and Saddar, an ‘unjustified act’ without providing the alternate business places to the displaced shop keepers, who had been there for several.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Hafiz Naeem said that his party support the operation against encroachment but demanding that strict action should be taken against those officials of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, police and Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) who were ‘responsible’ for establishment of encroachments in the metropolis.

"The encroachments in the different areas of the city were not established in days or months and those vendors were doing their business for last 30 to 40 years at Empress Market and its adjacent areas to earn the bread and butter for their families,” he added.

Naeem further said that the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) has also given an order to remove encroachments from play grounds and public parks, asking the KMC and other concerned authorities to pay attention towards the said orders of the apex court.

He said that the thousands of families are facing tremendous difficulties due to demolition of their shops at Empress Market, Saddar and its adjacent areas; demanding that the authorities concerned should announce alternate business place for them so that their nuisance could be removed.

He further emphasised that an action should be taken against those who were responsible for setting up of encroachments at play grounds and public parks.