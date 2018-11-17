Share:

Islamabad - Chief Commissioner Islamabad has constituted a 7-member Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to investigate the case of Tahir Khan Dawar’s kidnapping and later murder in Afghanistan.

An order issued in this regard on November 15 by the Chief Commissioner Islamabad office said “A joint investigation team is hereby constituted under sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 to investigate case registered vide FIR 450 dated 28 October 2018 under section 365, 302 PPC, 7-ATA at police station Ramna, Islamabad”. The team comprises SP (Investigation), Islamabad as its Convener; SDPO Shalimar Circle, Islamabad; DSP CID Islamabad; representative of ISI; representative of MI; representative of IB and the Investigation Officer of the case. The JIT shall complete investigation within the stipulated time period as laid down in the ATA 1997, according to the order.