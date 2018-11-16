Share:

GUJRANWALA-The black coats continued their strike for the third consecutive on Friday and locked Deputy Commissioner's office along with District and Sessions court.

The lawyers have been protesting to press their demand for the establishment of an LHC bench at Gujranwala, saying that it will ensure speedy and cheap justice to millions of litigants of the Gujranwala Division. Due to the strike, the litigants who had come from far-flung areas for hearing of their cases faced difficulties and had to return without any hearing.

On the other hand, citizens visiting the Deputy Commissioner office also returned to homes after the protesting lawyers locked main gate of the office.

The protesting lawyers led by DBA President Noor Muhammad Mirza marched from session courts to DC office, chanting slogans and demanded the establishment of an LHC bench at the earliest.

They demanded the judiciary high-ups to take notice of the matter and announced the establishment of High court bench at Gujranwala.

They also expressed their resolve to continue their protest for the purpose, come what may.

NINE HUMAN TRAFFICKERS NABBED

The FIA teams held nine human traffickers from different cities during a crackdown here. According to FIA official, the raids were conducted in Sialkot, Narowal and Gujranwala districts.

The arrested human traffickers were identified as Tahir Rashid, Mazhar Iqbal, Allah Noor, Aalam, Mushtaq, Muhammad Iqbal, Farhan Adeel and Muhammad Khalid.

The officials said the accused have been involved in sending people abroad illegally.

Meanwhile, an FIA team also unearthed an illegal currency exchange here at Wazirabad.

The FIA team carried out a raid on a tip-off and arrested the accused identified as Adnan Asmat. The officials recovered Pakistani and international currency from him.

FIA arrests 11 deportees

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed to have arrested as many as 11 Pakistanis, deported from Turkey, upon their arrival at Sialkot International Airport on Thursday.

According to the senior FIA officials, the FIA put the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them. Further investigation was underway.