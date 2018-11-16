Share:

HAFIZABAD: The retired lady health workers protested against non-payment of pensions and gratuity to them despite their repeated requests and protests. The affected lady health workers including Khalida Parveen, Yasmeen Guzar, Khalid Jameel and Kishwar said that they were recruited in the health department in 1998 and were retired at the age of 60 years by serving the department for more than 20 years. They have called upon the Prime Minister of Pakistan and Chief Minister of the Punjab to order the health department to grant them pension and gratuity without further waste of time to save them from financial crisis and mental agony.