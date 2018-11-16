Share:

Toba Tek Singh-A citizen was allegedly kidnapped by unidentified men at Gojra here the other night. Muhammad Adnan, of Chak 426/JB informed the Gojra City Police that his father Muhammad Ramzan went to Gojra’s Madina Town to see a relative. He was on the way back home on a motorcycle when unidentified men in a car intercepted him at gunpoint. They bundled him into the car and took him away to an unknown location. The police have launched investigation into the incident.