Lord Mayor Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Col (R) Mubashir Javed has demanded release of Qaiser Amin Butt on bail on medical grounds. Addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club on Friday, he said that life of Qaiser Amin Butt in NAB custody was at risk as he was carrying multiple diseases. Flanked by deputy mayors, Mubashir demanded constituting a medical board for examining Butt, a member of MCL. He said that Qaiser Butt was a known businessman who has also rendered services in social sector. He said that Qaiser Butt had appeared before NAB every time he was summoned in the past. If released on bail, he promised, Qaiser Butt would appear whenever called by the NAB.