rawalpindi - The provincial health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Friday paid a surprise visit to Civil Hospital Taxila. The minister got furious over the poor condition of the hospital.

According to details, Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid visited Civil Hospital Taxila and took a round of various departments of the hospital. She also intermingled with the patients and their attendants and heard their problems. The minister expressed deep concerns over closure of the blood bank and the missing facility of anesthesia. She directed the hospital management to make the blood bank and the anesthesia department functional again to provide adequate health facilities. She said the Punjab government is taking all possible steps to improve the condition of the government run hospitals and to provide all the missing facilities. However, the minister expressed her satisfaction over presence of doctors, nurses and psychiatrists in the hospital to examine the patients.

On this occasion, Medical Superintendent (MS) Civil Hospital Dr Syeda Hooria Mohsin briefed the minister about parking and security issues in the hospital. The police made tight security arrangements on arrival of provincial minister in the hospital.