PESHAWAR - Traffic police Peshawar Friday fined MNA from South Waziristan Muhammad Jamalud Din’s driver for violation of seatbelt and issued ticket of Rs200. Police ask to stop the MNA at Aman Chowk on Khyber Road. Driver Muhammad Rafiq and MNA Jamalud Din both were not wearing the seatbelt. The police told the MNA with due respect that driver has broken the law and therefore would be fined a penalty according to traffic rules.

The MNA also cooperated with the police and told them to go by the rules. Traffic police decided to impose a fine of Rs200 as token money to serve as reminder for observance of traffic laws. The MNA forthwith paid the fine.