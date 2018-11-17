Share:

ISLAMABAD - Parliamentarians on Friday condemned the brutal murder of SP Tahir Dawar in Afghanistan and behaviour of Afghanistan government in handing over the body of the martyred officer.

Talking to media outside the Parliament House, Senator Pir Sabir Shah said that the behaviour of Afghan government after the brutal murder of brave police officer was condemnable.

He said that people and government of Pakistan ware hosting millions of Afghan refugees for the last four decades.

He said that government should take up this issue on diplomatic level with the Afghanistan government.

Senator Maula Bakhsh Chandio also condemned the murder of police officer and behaviour of Afghan government.

Senator Aurangzeb Khan Aurakzai said that Afghanistan government’s behaviour was condemnable ,adding, that Prime Minister Imran Khan has took a serious notice of the incident and directed the quarters concerned to investigate the matter.

He said that Pakistan was hosting millions of Afghan refugees for the last four decades.

He said that Pakistan has lost a brave police officer.

He said that the whole nation was united to defeat the nefarious design of enemies of the country.

Meanwhile, Senate Standing Committee on Interior Chairman Senator Rehman Malik yesterday took notice of the brutal murder of Superintendent Police Tahir Khan in Afghanistan and sought reports from the concerned ministries.

The police officer from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was kidnapped from Islamabad’s Sector G-10/4, on October 26 and found dead on November 12 in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar Province.

In a letter, Malik asked the Ministry of Interior and other concerned departments to submit a comprehensive report.

The Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs was asked to get the report from the Government of Afghanistan and how was the death reported to Afghan authority and which Authority identified him to be a Pakistani Police Officer.

Report by the Government of Afghanistan about his assassination as per the Interpol requirements under laid down Interpol SOP.

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Malik said that this is very serious and tragic murder and it is a matter of high public importance where a foreign hand cannot be ignored.

Hence a complete report covering all aspects of murder be submitted to the Committee within by 20th November, 2018, as it be followed by the briefing from all concerned authorities including Pak Ambassador in Afghanistan, he directed.

He expressed that how did the Afghan Officials identified the slain officer as SP Tahir Khan Dawar unless their intelligence Agencies knew him and about his location. Senator Malik directed that this matter should be given top priority.