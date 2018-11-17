Share:

ISLAMABAD - First National Book Museum at National Book Foundation (NBF) head office is attracting a large number of people particularly students with its unique themes and eye catching displays.

The museum was established with aim to rekindle the declining interest in books reading as over 500 books are part of the Museum most of which are publications of leading scholars, authors and poets and some by foreign writers on subjects such as Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Sufism, Pakistan Movement, Quaid-e Azam, Allama Iqbal etc, in languages such as Urdu, Punjabi, Sindhi, Baluchi, Pushto, Persian and English. Rare and antique books as well as manuscripts that date back to about 300 years and also recent publications was displayed in glass cases.

The most attractive display is of 22 Holy Qurans from countries like Turkey, Iran, Saudia Arabia and Russia. There were also displays of fiber-glass figures of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Iqbal, Ghalib, Faiz Ahmed Faiz, Saadat Hasan Manto, Ahmed Nadeem Qasmi and Hafeez Jallundari.

While a Book Tree exhibits the World Encyclopedia at premises of Foundation. NBF has taken a number of initiatives, such as a variety of Book Clubs have been formed so that people can have easy access to books.

Members can even buy at discounted prices from NBF book shops.

The display of rare collection of Quranic scripts and stunning stone studded Quranic pieces at Quran gallery of National Book Museum serves the youngsters as the opportunity to know about the history of various eras of calligraphic scripts.

From world’s smallest to largest Quran displays, the gallery depicts precious stone studded scripts, Arabic and Persian scripts written with gold and silver ink and 3 rare micro Qurans that a magnifying glass needs to be used to recite them, said country’s known calligrapher Azeem Iqbal who did the designing and execution of the gallery.

Azeem Iqbal also displayed a collection of his work including various eras of Quranic script writing and the history of calligraphy to capture the golden period of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) to different periods of Islamic civilizations to the present century.

He skillfully employs various mediums like leather, stone, wood, bamboo, gold, bronze, copper and hand crafted paper to create beautiful pieces.

The panels on display are reflective of the crafty art, while the masterly executed calligraphy lines, sculptural and monumental innovations and antiquity is symbolized by the touch of wood and the sanctity imbued with “Aab-e-Zamzam”.

The NBF has been promoting Pakistani Culture, disseminating knowledge and inculcating book reading habit among the youngsters.

The books and art bring tranquility, harmony and softness in our minds which lead to the path of peace and love in the society. The establishment of National Book Museum is cause oriented and ideally suited for promotion of our national literary heritage, literacy, education and book culture, he said.