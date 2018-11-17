Share:

Pyongyang - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has overseen the testing of a “newly developed ultramodern tactical weapon”, Pyongyang’s state media reported Friday, a move seen by analysts as more of a political message than a serious provocation.

It marked the first official report of a weapons test by North Korea since it began a delicate diplomatic process with Washington over its nuclear and missile programme.

South Korea’s Yonhap news agency, quoting an unidentified government source, said the weapon could be a long-range cannon that the North has been developing for many years.

“Kim Jong Un... visited the test ground of the Academy of Defence Science and supervised a newly developed ultramodern tactical weapon test,” said the official Korean Central News Agency.

It said the test was successful but did not specify the type of device involved.

Pyongyang’s suspension of testing for atomic weapons and ballistic missiles has been key to this year’s rapid diplomatic developments and North Korea-US negotiations, and has been repeatedly praised by President Donald Trump.

Trump and Kim met at a historic summit in Singapore in June, where they signed a vaguely worded document on denuclearisation of the peninsula. Hours after the KCNA report, the US State Department said it was “confident” the process remained on track.

“At the Singapore Summit, President Trump and Chairman Kim made a number of commitments regarding final, fully verified denuclearisation and creating a brighter future for North Korea ,” a statement said.

“We are talking with the North Koreans about implementing all of those commitments. We remain confident that the promises made by President Trump and Chairman Kim will be fulfilled.”

Progress since Singapore has stalled as Washington and Pyongyang spar over the document’s meaning. A return to testing would cast grave doubts over the future of the process.

But analysts all but ruled out the North having broken its promise to suspend nuclear or missile launches while negotiations are underway with the US. There was no immediate indication any such test had been detected by the South.

“We don’t see it as a military provocation of any significance”, a defence ministry official told journalists without saying what the device was.

KCNA released only one photograph to accompany its report, showing uniformed men taking notes as Kim talked. The background gave few clues to what kind of weapon was involved.

Kim expressed “great satisfaction” and said the test marked a “decisive turn in bolstering the fighting capacity” of the North’s military, KCNA said.

The weapon had been developed over a long period and its “great success serves as another striking demonstration of the validity of the Party policy of prioritising defence science and technology and the rapidly developing defence capability”, it added.

The news, which came almost a year after Pyongyang’s last test of an intercontinental ballistic missile, recalled the repeated announcements of 2017.

Those included by far North Korea’s most powerful nuclear blast to date and rockets that brought the whole of the US mainland into range.

Soon afterwards Kim declared the development of his nuclear arsenal - which Pyongyang has long said it needs to defend itself against a possible invasion by the US - complete.

US citizen to be expelled

North Korea has decided to expel a US citizen who illegally entered the country last month, Pyongyang’s official KCNA news agency said Friday.

The man, identified as Lawrence Bruce Byron, had been in custody after crossing into North Korea from China on October 16, it said.

“While being questioned, he said he had illegally entered the country under the command of the US Central Intelligence Agency,” KCNA said.

“Relevant authorities have decided to expel him from the country,” it added.

A man with the same name was arrested in South Korea while trying to sneak over the inter-Korean border in November last year.

Byron, who is in his late 50s and from Louisiana, was later deported back to the US.

Media reports said he told South Korean officials he sought to facilitate talks between North Korea and the United States, although he is a private citizen. It is rare for North Korea to release an American detainee so swiftly and it comes amid stalled negotiations over Pyongyang’s nuclear programme.

“This gesture means the North wants to keep up momentum for dialogue with the US,” professor Yang Moo-Jin at the University of North Korean Studies told AFP.

From journalists to missionaries, most Americans held by North Korea have been released after high-profile interventions.

The reclusive regime freed three US detainees in May in an apparent goodwill gesture before a summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump in Singapore.

The three men travelled home with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and were greeted by Trump on their arrival at an air base near Washington.

Currently, there are no known US detainees held by the rigid communist state.

The latest release also came after fresh allegations emerged last month that Otto Warmbier, a US student who died after being held in the North, was tortured in custody.

The 22-year-old was jailed in the North for more than a year and was released in a comatose state in 2017 but died shortly after returning home.

The exact cause of his death remains unknown but a recent US media report claimed there was new evidence that he was beaten by the regime.

The director of the Pyongyang Friendship Hospital - which treated Warmbier - slammed the allegations as a “total distortion of the truth” in October.

North Korea has denied torturing Warmbier and claims he contracted botulism in detention.

At their historic Singapore summit, Trump and Kim signed a vaguely worded document on denuclearisation of the peninsula.

Progress has since stalled as Washington and Pyongyang spar over the meaning of the document.

Also on Friday, KCNA reported that Kim had overseen the testing of a “newly developed ultramodern tactical weapon”.

It marked the first official report of a weapons test by North Korea since it began the delicate diplomatic process with Washington.