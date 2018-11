Share:

A 70-year-old man was crushed to death by a rashly driven van near Kot Abdul Malik on Friday afternoon, rescue workers said. The deceased was later identified as Baba Sohna, a local resident. The man was trying to cross the road when a speedy van ran over him. As a result, he died on the spt. The driver along with the vehicle managed to escape from the scene. The police handed over the body to the family after fulfilling legal formalities. Further investigation was underway.