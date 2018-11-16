Share:

LAHORE-A US film director, producer and actor of Pakistani origin has taken the mission of unveiling the true face of India and projecting soft image of Pakistan through a motion film which is due to be released soon in 87 countries in five languages.

It is not Pakistan, but India is a real terrorist state in the world and Pakistan can spread this message to the international community using the medium of film, John Shike, whose Muslim name is Nasir Ali, said while giving introduction of his film “Love in America,” to media here yesterday.

The said movie, originally produced in Urdu, has been made in the background of a true story that related to Indian Gujrat massacre of thousands of Muslims carried out under the nose of then chief minister of the state and sitting Indian PM Modi. The movie exposes the brutal face of India and plight of Muslims in that part to make out the point that the present killing of Kashmiri Muslims is in fact, has the genesis in that mindset.

Flanked by his son Nabil Rasheed Shike, film cast includes Quetta-based eminent actor Uzra Aftab. John Shike said India is using films to unleash propaganda against Pakistan and Pakistan can also use the same means to counter negativity against Pakistan and tell the world that this country is a land of peace which also provides great economic, cultural and tourist opportunities to everyone.

Shike, who is settled in America for the last 60 years, said American Pakistanis love their country a lot and they fight at every forum to protect respect and honour of Pakistan.

He said his mission is to show American investors and filmmakers that Pakistan is a peaceful country and Pakistani actors are highly talented to perform in the Hollywood movies so that not only Pakistani film industry could get a boost, but also Indian myth is also countered through this movie.