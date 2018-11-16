Share:

“Dissent is the highest form of patriotism.”

–Howard Zinn

Energetic students defying all

repressive measures attempting to

step down Ayub Khan.

F

ifty years ago, the world witnessed students protest movements in different countries. The year was 1968. The protests made it a year for history books. Some of the most notable student movements that erupted in the year were students’ movement in France, the anti-war movement in Britain against American war on Vietnam, Dakar’s May 68 student movement, the student movement in Pakistan to oust the military dictator Ayub Khan, protests against Franco’s regime.

The students in Pakistan joined hands with the working class and factories workers to upset the unpopular regime of military dictator Ayub Khan. The leading voice of the movement was the leading Marxist Tariq Ali, who was not only busy at home to throw military junta but also leading students in London against the American invasion of Vietnam. While the students in Pakistan were successful in overthrowing the dictator Ayub Khan, today students in Pakistan are agitating against human rights violations in the hands of the state. The movement that has emerged 50 years later is Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) is led by the Pashtun youth who are bitter over state’s abject record of human rights.