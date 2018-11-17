Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Finance Minister Asad Umar received a delegation of Pakistan Britain Business Council (PBBC) and its sister organization, Pakistan Scotland Business Council (PSBC) here on Friday.

It was led by Mr Julian Hamilton Barns and Mr Rashid Iqbal. The delegation briefed the Minister about the Councils’ plans for investment and financing different projects in Pakistan including health, financial sector and other areas. The delegation especially shared with the Minister the proposal regarding establishment of a network of hospitals across Pakistan aimed at providing quality healthcare to the people. The Council could muster financial support from Pakistani diaspora, international financiers, philanthropists and other financing institutions towards this end, the delegation said. The delegation also apprised the Minister about the Councils' interaction with the Pakistan diaspora in UK and in other countries and said they were especially keen to invest in Pakistan.

The Finance Minister welcomed the initiative by the Councils and assured of all possible support from the government. He asked the delegation for a formal proposal in this regard which could serve as the basis for developing future cooperation. He said the present government highly appreciated such initiatives and had a resolve to facilitate international investors in every possible manner.

Meanwhile the Finance Minister also met a delegation of the FPCCI, KP led by Mr. Ghazanfar Bilour. The delegation discussed with the Minister the overall business environment in KP and matters relating to enhancing of exports to Afghanistan.