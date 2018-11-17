Share:

Islamabad (PR): Pfizer Pakistan has reaffirmed its commitment to working with industry partners and policymakers to help prevent and combat the global public health threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). Health experts, including the World Health Organization (WHO), agreed that if no action is taken, AMR is estimated to result in approximately 10 million deaths globally each year by 2050.1 AMR can affect anyone, of any age, in any country. It occurs when pathogens change and find ways to resist the effects of antibiotics.

The pathogens survive, grow and spread their resistance.1 This process of adaptation leads to AMR.

They said, “If no solution is found, the consequences of AMR could be devastating. Minor infections and injuries could become life-threating, and serious infections such as pneumonia could become impossible to treat. Further, many routine medical procedures could be too risky to perform because of the risk of becoming infected while in hospital by a multi-drug resistant pathogen.”

SM Wajeeh, Country Manager for Pfizer Pakistan said; “We at Pfizer are fully cognizant of this important issue of Anti-Microbial Resistance (AMR) and have been working with relevant stakeholders to make our contribution towards managing it. On the occasion of World Antibiotic Awareness Week 2018, we are pleased to partner up with MMIDSP, which is leading the way for creating awareness on AMR in Pakistan. Pfizer core values remain focused on our patient’s wellness, and we are working together on projects that positively impact overall health in Pakistan.”

Dr. Aamer Ikram, President of MMIDSP, said: “MMIDSP takes the pride in launching the initiatives in the country to curb antimicrobial resistance (AMR) through “Antibiotic Stewardship Initiative in Pakistan (ASIP)”.

The Society has organized multiple events in collaboration with Pfizer Pakistan for creating awareness and imparting training at both institutional and community levels to address the injudicious overuse of antibiotics with ever increasing AMR. It has reached out to major stakeholders, professional societies and policy makers within and outside the government for collaboration in tackling AMR at national level. Many national and provincial initiatives have been taken across Pakistan.