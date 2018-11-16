Share:

MIRPUR [AJK]-AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan admitted on Friday that overseas Kashmiris are contributing handsomely to the economic development of the state.

Addressing a reception hosted in his honour by a prominent UK business man Raja Ijaz Mehmood, in London, he appreciated the efforts made by the Kashmiris settled in UK and other EU countries for exposing Indian state terrorism as well as country’s progress and prosperity, says a message released to the media here Friday evening.

Mr Haider assured that business community of UK would be extended all possible facilities in AJK. He also acknowledged their role in economic progress of Great Britain. He said Kashmiris like Ijaz Mehmood made a great fortune abroad and are also well connected to their native country. He said the government is mulling legislation to protect the overseas investment in Azad Kashmir. Pointing out towards the enormous natural resources in different sectors in AJK, Mr Haider motivated the UK business community to invest their capital to exploit it which would also create employment opportunities for the youths of the state.

The Premier said his government was pondering on promoting tourism and industry in the State to create employment opportunities which is one of priorities of the government. Government is also taking solid measures for promotion of tourism sector adding that next year was being observed as Year of Tourism in the State. Mr Mehmood expressed gratitude to the AJK prime minister and assured him that the UK business community would continue it contribute in prosperity of Azad Kashmir.