LAHORE - Expressing concerns over increase in disease burden due to malnutrition and adulteration, Pakistan Medical Association has demanded the government to play due role in safeguarding the health of the masses.

Addressing a press conference here Friday, PMA office bearers demanded early elections of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council to enable the watchdog to fulfill the responsibility of ensuring quality of medical education. President PMA Centre Dr Ashraf Nizami said that low birth weight due to poor maternal nutrition, anemia, and iodine deficiency were big challenges.

Flanked by Dr Qaisar Sajjad, Dr Qazi Wasiq, Dr Khalil Mukaddam and Dr Abdul Ghafoor Shoro, he urged the government to create a sense of ownership and develop nutritional surveillance system.

Dr Nizami said that food adulteration was a serious threat to the public health. “Every product like water, milk, meat, juices, biscuits, flour, chili powder and many others are not fresh and pure but adulterated. Vegetables are grown and washed with contaminated water at time with industrial waste.