Share:

ISLAMABAD - The puppeteers of National Puppet Theater (NPT) of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will present a colorful puppet show for children and students from various educational institutions of twin cities here on November 17.

The puppeteers featuring vibrant costumed puppets will present Folk Tales, Skits, regional dances and national songs to provide informative entertainment to the youngsters.

The show will highlight various issues like health, education, environment and social concerns to create awareness among the young generation through visual impact of soft expressions of performing art. The show is a regular feature of PNCA to promote culture and traditions among the children with understanding of their folk legacies which is an important part of their training, said an official of PNCA while talking to APP. Preservation and promotion of cultural heritage and traditional values maintain the identity of a nation and boosts the confidence of the younger generation, he said.