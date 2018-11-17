Share:

KARACHI - Police on Friday claimed to have arrested a worker of a political party for his alleged involvement in the killings of rivalry political party workers and street crimes.

The arrest was made during a raid conducted on a tip-off by Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of the Karachi police in Lines area. The suspect arrested was identified as Kamran alias Kami Butt.

He was associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London and was wanted to the police in the killings of rival political party Muhajir Qaumi Movement-Haqiqi, workers said that the ACLC chief SSP Munir Shaikh.

The officer said that the suspect arrested killed MQM-H worker Fahim Bhaiya in Jut Lines near to his residence and also shot four times to another MQM-H worker, Farhan. Besides killings the MQM-H workers, the suspect also killed two Sunni Tehreek’s workers, Naveed aka, 25, and Babar aka Bhanda.

SSP Shaikh further claimed that the suspect was also involved in various cases of street crimes, robberies, extortion and forced collection of fitra-zakat and hides of the sacrificial animals. The police also claimed to have recovered weapons from his possession. The cases against him were registered while further investigation was underway.

On the other side, Baldia Town police claimed to have arrested two guttka suppliers while recovered huge quantity of illegal substance from their possession. Police raided in Chandio Chowck Baldia while arrested Asghar Ghani and recovered 250 packets of illegal substance.

Police also raided in sector 5, Baldia Town while arrested an accused Abdul Karim. Police claimed to have recovered huge quantity of guttka from his possession. Police registered cases against the accused persons.

Similarly, Zaman Town police conducted a raid at a guttka factory while arrested 13 accused persons while sized the factory. Police said that the accused persons have recently shifted the factory from Landhi to Zaman Town to avoid arrest while continue their supply in market while using rickshaw to deliver the substance. Police registered the FIR against the accused persons.

Meanwhile, Sindh Rangers claimed to have arrested at least 19 suspects in various raids and operations carried out in different areas of the city while recovered weapons and drugs from their possession.

In a raid conducted in Landhi area Rangers arrested two accused persons including Rashid and Mansoor wanted to the police in various criminal activities.

Rangers also conducted raids in Nipper, Malir, Eidhgha and Risala areas while arrested six accused persons including Rashid, Nizam, Noman, Mobin, Kamran and Abdullah.

Some nine more accused persons have been arrested in raids conducted in Malir, Saudabad and other localities.

The accused persons arrested were wanted to the police in various sort of criminal cases including street crimes while rangers handed over the accused persons to the concern police for further legal actions.