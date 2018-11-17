Share:

Punjab University has awarded five PhD degrees to scholars. in which Muhammad Tahir Nazeer S/o Nazeer Ahmad Saleemi in the subject of Sports Science & Physical Education after approval of his thesis entitled “Biomechanical Analysis for Evaluating Performance of Competitive Swimmers in Pakistan”, Tahira Batool D/o Mohammad Hassan in the subject of Education after the approval of her thesis entitled “Effect of Feedback on Students’ Engagement and Achievement in Mathematics in Secondary Schools”, Hafiz Muhammad Farooq Abdullah S/o Muhammad Sami Ullah in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis entitled “The Concept of Infallibility of Prophets in Semitic Religions: A Comparative Study”, Mureed Hussain S/o Nazar Hussain in the subject of Molecular Biology after approval of his thesis entitled “Molecular and Genetic Basis of Intellectual Disability in Pakistani Population” and Ayesha Jabeen D/o Riaz Ahmad in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of her thesis entitled “Modern Exegetic Trends in Egypt with Special Reference to Mufti Muhammad Abduhu”.