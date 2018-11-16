Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH-The police claimed to have busted a seven member inter-province narcotic smugglers including three women and heavy quantity of drugs have been recovered from their possession. Spokesperson for the district police Attaullah told reporters that the gang was busted on a tip-off about their movement. He informed that the arrested gang members including Waris Khan, Nadeem Khan, Amer Khan and Riaz Ali and three women - Gulnaz, Bano and Nazia, residents of Peshawar, were coming to Gojra from KPK on two cars to supply narcotics. The CIA staff police sealed all roads leading to Gojra and arrested the drug-traffickers.

A huge quantity drugs including 52kg of hashish and 9.5kg of opium wer recovered from both the cars. DPO Sadiq Ali Dogar has lauded the CIA Police team and announced Rs20,000 cash prize for in-charge Muhammad Ilyas and a commendation certificate.