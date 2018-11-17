Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Assembly on Friday passed a resolution demanding federal government to withdraw and abolish its deep sea fishing licence policy 2018 as it was harming the poor fishermen in the province and also a violation under 18th amendment that allows province to make policy in this regard.

The resolution was tabled by Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians lawmakers Liaquat Ali Askani and Muhammad Saleem in the Sindh Assembly proceedings on Friday that began an hour late from scheduled proceedings at the old assembly hall.

It recommended the government of Sindh to approach the federal government to withdraw and abolish its deep sea fishing licence policy 2018 which is violation of the constitution following 18th amendment and also an encroachment on the livelihood of an estimated 1.6 million poor fisherman of Sindh as well as Balochistan. It is also an open disregard to the assessment by food and agriculture organization that more than 72 percent of the fish stock in coastal areas of Pakistan has already declined.

Speaking on the resolution, MPA Muhammad Saleem said that the licences for fisheries were granted by federal government under a law passed in 1975 but after 18th amendment the powers were transferred to the provinces in this regard.

“The move to give maritime agency authority to issue licences has deprived the small fishermen of their basic income source as most of the licences are given to foreign companies that do not allow fishermen to carry out deep sea fishing,” he said adding that the companies involvement would also cause danger to marine species.

He said that such decisions are depriving poor fishermen of their livelihood. He demanded of the federal government to return the powers to the Sindh government.

His demand was however opposed by PTI lawmaker Khurram Sher Zaman, who said that although they do not oppose the right for the fishermen to earn livelihood from fishing but as per law they are only allowed to carry out fishing to a certain area.

The resolution was later tabled in the house and was passed with a majority vote with PTI lawmakers opposing it.

Responding to a call attention from PTI lawmaker Shaheryar Shar regarding worst law and order situation in his constituency of PS-18 Ghotki, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah – who also holds the portfolio of home department affairs – informed that the law and order situation in Ghotki has improved after action taken against dacoit gang commonly named as Chotu gang that operates mainly from Punjab province. He said that four criminals were arrested and weaponry recovered from them during police action against the criminals in the area during last month.

The PTI lawmaker informed that the PTI activists were picked up from the area and their voters were being harassed. “Our men were abducted and later their tortured bodies were found from Adilpur area,” he told the house.

The chief minister assured the lawmaker of taking notice of the issues and resolving it on priority basis. He, however, informed that some cases were also reported in the area due to tribal feud but assured the PTI lawmaker for looking into the complaints.

The house also took up two adjournment motions pertaining to water shortage in Baldia Town and North Karachi. The Local bodies minister Saeed Ghani informed the house that there is a water shortage in the city and the government was ensuring to provide water to different parts of the city as per its capacity.

The adjournment motions from MQM-P lawmaker Kanwar Naveed and Waseemuddin Qureshi were deferred for Monday.

The house proceedings were later adjourned by the chair for Monday afternoon.

Sindh govt concerned over Centre’s attitude on Senate chairman

ruling against Fawad

Talking to media outside Sindh Assembly Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh for Information Barrister Murtaza Wahab expressed concerns on the attitude and stance of federal government on the ruling from Senate Chairman against Fawad Chaudhry and said that instead of censuring federal information minister, Prime Minister and his cabinet has supported him.

Wahab said that people, who believe in democracy, rule of law and constitutional supremacy in the country should condemn the federal government attitude. He said that Senate of Pakistan is an important organ of state and no legislation can be carried out without its approval.

He said that this is the way PTI is running the affairs of country. He said that Fawad should apologies for his behavior and statement against the Senate chairman.

He said that president of Pakistan after thoughtfulness has sent timely message to federal government regarding affairs of government in an interview with private TV channel the other day. To a question, Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that MQM and PTI did nothing for the people of Karachi and added that the both parties contested election against each other but now they were sitting together only for their political interest.

To another query, Provincial advisor said that PTI law makers know nothing about rules and regulation and needed crash courses and training to learn the procedures.