Share:

LAHORE - Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has ordered to refill Katas Raj Temple dried pond with water.

CJP gave these orders while presiding over a 3-member bench of Supreme Court (SC) during the course of hearing of suo motu notice pertaining to stealing of water by cement factories from Katas Raj Temple pond on Friday. The CJP remarked “Even if you have to take water tankers, take them but fill up the pond.”

The CJP has also summoned inquiry report in respect of Kata Raj temple water being used in cement factories. CJP inquired DC Chakwal should inform that cement factories acquired water on such scale from where.

During the previous hearing CJP had constituted Committee to probe into the matter of stealing of Katas Raj Temple water.

The CJP remarked factories should arrange water on their own for themselves.

The court ordered DC Chakwal to extend every possible cooperation to the team. SC observed whosoever creates hindrance case should be registered against him. Team should complete inspection, analyze the water and file report before the court.