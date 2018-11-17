Share:

LAHORE - The Supreme Court on Friday summoned Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and newly appointed members of the Board of Commissioners, Punjab Healthcare Commission, for November 17.

The bench summoned the said individuals to know the reasons for resignation of Justice (retd) Amir Raza Khan

as chairman Board of Commissioners and credentials of the new board members.

The bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar passed the orders while hearing a suo motu notice over expensive healthcare treatment by the city private hospitals.

At the outset of the proceedings, the chief justice lauded the private hospitals for reducing prices of various services as per their commitment.

Dr Ajmal Khan, Chief Operation Officer (COO) Punjab Healthcare Commission, submitted an initial report regarding prices charged by the hospitals and sought four weeks time for filing the complete report on the issue.

He further requested the bench to ask private hospitals for providing necessary information required by the commission for purpose of evaluating their prices. At this, the chief justice ordered hospitals for providing all required information in writing to the commission within one week, observing that the commission could take action on prices issue, if its fall within its

jurisdiction. The bench also directed Director General Lahore Development Authority Amina Imran for submission of a report regarding violations of the authority rules by the hospitals.

The bench summoned health minister and new members of Board of Commissioners, Punjab Healthcare Commission after Dr Ajmal failed to satisfy court over resignation of Justice (retd) Amir Raza Khan and credentials of new members.