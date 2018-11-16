Share:

WASHINGTON:- Two scientists in the United States have experimented on smart home technology with a new suite of sensors that can read not only vibrations, sounds, a specific gait in a building, but also subtle changes in the ambient electrical field. In the coming decade, the smart home may adjust to your activity with only a few small, hidden sensors in walls and floor, without the need for invasive cameras, according to a study released Thursday by Case Western Reserve University in the city of Cleveland.

The technology connects home appliances, lighting, heating and cooling systems with the Internet, and they can be remotely controlled by computer or smart phone apps. While this is referred to the “Internet of Things,” the two scientists called the new technology they’re inventing the “Internet of Ears.”