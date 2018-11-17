Share:

KANDHKOT - A seminar on career counseling was organised by the Youth Leadership Foundation (YLF) was held at a government school on Friday.

Various students of both public and private schools were participated the event. Different discussions on career counseling were conducted by the councilors.

YLF speaker Mustafa Akash highlighted the importance of career counseling and said that the career counseling helps to students in making future and choosing right field according to their skills and job expectations.

He emphasised that students must be know about their capabilities, strengths as well weakness. He told the participants that seminar will benefitted to the students particularly their future career planning.

Career councillors also guided the students how to select desirable, suitable and preferable field career. They told the objective of such programmes, events and seminars were to create awareness among the students regarding opportunities and challenges in deciding their career options.

Students lauded the efforts YLF and career councilors they said that lecture delivered by speakers was very impressive and imperative however they will try their best to give new look to their career.

Finally they urged to Sindh government as well as NGOs that like these events, seminars and workshops should be organised on monthly basis.