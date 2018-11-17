Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has ruled out any differences between the coalition partners and said the victory of two senators of the PTI candidates is a proof of it.

While talking to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar who called on him here yesterday, the governor said that the Punjab government is committed to provide best healthcare and educational facilities to the people along with improving law and order situation. “This all fall in the top priority of the government. Now, no backward or remote area will be deprived of basic facilities of life and the PTI government will come up to the expectations of the people.”

During the one-on-one meeting which lasted for an hour, the governor said that PTI government is working in tandem with its allies and best relationship is maintained. Success of two PTI candidates in senate elections is a proof of it, he added.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that hundred-day performance of the PTI government is self-evident and every effort is being made to overcome nepotism. State lands worth billions of rupees have been recovered and encroachments have been removed. Positive changes will be visible to the people very soon, he added.

Meeting with president

Punjab Governor Sarwar and CM Usman Buzdar called on President Dr Arif Alvi at the Governor House Friday. During the meeting, the president, Punjab governor and chief minister exchanged views on the important political and administrative affairs.

The Punjab chief minister apprised the president of the performance of the provincial govt. Earlier, the president upon arrival in the provincial metropolis was received by the Punjab governor and the chief minister. The president offered Juma prayers at the Governor House mosque.