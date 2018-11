Share:

CHAKWAL: The Lahore High Court chief justice transferred three senior civil judges of Chakwal Judicial Complex. Senior Civil Judge Family Ch Afzal Saqib was transferred to Bhakkar while Senior Civil Judge Criminal Abbas Rasool Warraich was transferred to Narowal. However, Senior Civil Judge Madam Saira Noreen will stay back in Chakwal and she was transferred to Civil Division Chakwal. Senior Civil Judge Shahid Saleem from Attock was transferred to Chakwal while Senior Civil Judge Saleem Iqbal was transferred to Chakwal from Bhakkar.