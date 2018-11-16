Share:

MIRPUR [AJK]-Noted political analyst and track-II diplomat O P Shah has claimed that All Parties Hurriyat Conference chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai had turned down the proposal of former Pakistani president Gen (r) Parvaiz Musharaf on Kashmir resolution, says a report reaching here from across the Line of Control. "Shah held extensive parleys in occupied Srinagar with Hurriyat Conference top leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah, Muslim Conference chairman Abdul Gani Bhatt, CPI (M) secretary M Y Tarigami, Democratic Party Nationalist (DPN) chairman GH Mir, wife of top Hurriyat leaders Shabir Ahmad Shah and Shahidul Islam, lawyers and civil society activists, the report said.

Talking to media in Srinagar late Thursday, OP Shah said that Hurriyat Conference chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman Ashraf Sehrai had turned down the proposals of former Pakistan president Gen (r) Parvaiz Musharaf. "But I exhorted them to help open channels of dialogue at various levels for building up a congenial atmosphere for peace in the Jammu and Kashmir state," the report said.

He said that Geelani stuck to his demand for right to self-determination to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. OP Shah claimed that Geelani conveyed his unwillingness to accept the proposal of Gen (r) Parvaiz Musharaf on Kashmir resolution under the later [Musharraf] five point formula, the report said. Mr Shah said Geelani complained about the negative approach of India on Kashmir. Shah, however, said that Muslim Conference chairman Abdul Gani Bhat favoured resumption of Indo-Pak dialogue and expressed the belief that India and Pakistan are the two key stakeholders to the dispute on Kashmir and their engagement would lead to a workable solution to the longstanding issue.

Shah said that he as a social and peace activist has been touring Kashmir to generate a broader public opinion on resolution of Kashmir issue. "I am not the representative of the government but simply a peace and social activist who wants Kashmir to become a bridge between India and Pakistan for peace and tranquillity in the region", the report added.