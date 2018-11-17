Share:

islamabad - In a recent one day visit to Pakistan, Dr Oguz Baburoglu who is a professor at Sabanci University, Istanbul and CEO of ARAMA Research and Consulting, a Turkish firm that specializes in co-designing the future of academic communities together with its stakeholders, visited the Minister of Education Shafqat Mahmood, Chairman Higher Education Commission Dr Tariq Banuri and National University of Science and Technology Chief of Business Administration.

Dr Oguz Baburoglu’s firm ARAMA makes faculties and programs for brand new universities but also works to overhaul and upgrade existing universities.

He said he was very moved by the enthusiasm of Pakistan’s administrators of higher education and faculty to see this sector flourish and bolster. Trained at the Wharton Business School, Dr Baburoglu was instrumental in the making of Sabanci, Abdullah Gul, Atatürk and Ozyegin Universities in Turkey and wants to expand his work into Asia. Pakistan being his first preference, he has also shown his eagerness to explore the possibility of working with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s brand new project of converting the Prime Minister secretariat into the Islamabad National University.

He was hosted by Professor R.A. Siddiqui who had previously served at Quaid i Azam University for 27 years and continues to teach there as visiting faculty.

Both Dr Oguz Baburoglu and Prof R. A. Siddiqui are alumni of University of Pennsylvania.

Dr Oguz Baburoglu and Prof R. A. Siddiqui look forward to Turkish-Pakistani collaboration in the higher education sector.